Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at NBCC Woodstock

Woodstock Police say they are investigating two reports of catalytic converter theft in the community.

Investigators say they responded on February 14th to two theft of catalytic converter complaints.

Police say the vehicles involved were parked at NBCC Woodstock on Broadway Street, but did not say when the thefts are believed to have occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock Police at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).