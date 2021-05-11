CBSA temporarily suspends services at border crossing north of Woodstock

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has temporarily suspended service at the Bloomfield port of entry on the Canada-US land border.

A release says the closure of the port of entry north of Woodstock took effect Sunday and is due to current travel restrictions that saw a reduction of 96% of travelers at the crossing.

CBSA says the decision to suspend service until October 1st, 2021 was made in consultation with United States Customs and Border Protection to align service on both sides of the border.

The agency says it will continue to monitor the public health situation as it evolves.