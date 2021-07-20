Covered bridge in Maine destroyed by fire Monday

A covered bridge in Littleton, Maine was destroyed by fire on Monday.

WAGM-TV's Rhian Lowndes reports the Littleton Fire Department responded to the fire at the Watson Settlement Bridge after travelers found the structure engulfed in flames.

Firefighters from the Monticello and Houlton Fire Department's assisted with containing the blaze at the 100-year old structure.

An investigation to determine the cause of the fire is ongoing.

(With files from WAGM-TV's Rhian Lowndes)