COVID-19 case confirmed at Bristol Elementary School

The Anglophone West School District (ASD-W) says a case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Bristol Elementary School in Florenceville-Bristol.

District officials are working with Public Health to identify students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case.

They will receive a letter with specific instructions on what to do next, and on the new rapid testing option for unvaccinated students.

ASD-W says students in Mrs. Thompson's Grade 4/5 class will participate in distance learning on Thursday, and the teacher will reach out to families with the learning plan for the day.

These students should plan to return to school on Friday, unless they have been advised to self-isolate by Public Health.