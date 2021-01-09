COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Woodstock schools

Public Health has confirmed cases of COVID-19 at two schools in Woodstock.

Posts to the Anglophone West School District (ASD-W) website on Saturday says more than one positive case has been identified at Woodstock High School and one case has been identified at Townsview School.

ASD-W says Public Health is requiring all students and staff from both schools to self-isolate Saturday January 9th and Sunday January 10th and all school activities have been cancelled.

Public Health officials will contact parents if their child(ren) has/have been in close contact with a confirmed case and must continue to self-isolate beyond Sunday.

The school district will provide an update to both school communities by the end of the weekend.

Parents whose children are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are directed to either register them online for a test, or contact Tele-Care 811 or their primary care provider.