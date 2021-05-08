Cozy Cabins Main Building structure fire Friday night

A fire reported in the basement of the closed Cozy Cabins Motel main building consumed the entire structure Friday evening. It resulted in fire crews deciding to pull back and bring the building down with an excavator.

Woodstock Fire Department Chief Harold McClellan tells Pure Country 104 news that crews got the call around 8:20 pm last night and arrived on the scene with the basement fully-engaged and the fire rapidly spreading throughout the structure. The Debec and Meductic Fire Departments provided additional fire suppression support and equipment.

McClellan says the crews battled the fire inside the structure as long as possible, but the fire quickly burned up through the main floor to the second floor. At that point, the crews pulled back, and in consultation with the Fire Marshall, they decided to bring the commercial building down in a controlled manner using an excavator.

Complicating firefighters' efforts, the lack of direct hydrant access at the location required pumper support from Debec and Meductic. All three departments worked in unison to keep the crew on scene supported with a source of water.

Crews remained on scene till at least 3 am last night and will be working again today to watch for hot spots and ensure there is no further risk to adjacent properties or structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

** SPECIAL THANKS TO TAMMEY MCLEAN FOR IMAGES ACCOMPANYING THIS STORY