Firearm seized in Woodstock Monday evening

Woodstock Police say a firearm and ammunition were seized and a 33-year old man was arrested following the search of a home in the community earlier this week.

Police say they searched a residence on Park Street on Monday evening, and seized a firearm and ammunition.

Investigators say a 33-year old man was arrested at the scene without incident.

The man, whose name has not been released, was later released and is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court at a later date.