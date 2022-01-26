Four arrested following a shooting incident in Canterbury and Meductic

West District RCMP have arrested four individuals in connection with a shooting investigation in the Canterbury and Meductic areas.

On January 23, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m., police received a report of a car that was shot at by individuals in two other vehicles while driving between Canterbury and Meductic.

Once on scene, police located a car in the ditch in Meductic with two people inside.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Police believe it was an isolated incident.

Over the span of the following 24 hours, police arrested four individuals between the ages of 33 and 46 in connection with the incident.

46 year old Larry Shane Kennedy from Jacksonville, N.B., appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on January 24 by way of tele-remand.

37 year old Bradley Ryan Watson from Elmwood, N.B., also appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court on January 24 by way of tele-remand

Both men were remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on January 28 at 10:30 a.m. for a bail hearing.

A 33-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were also arrested in connection with the investigation and were released pending a future court appearance.

The investigation continues.