Four facing drug trafficking charges in Woodstock
Four people from Woodstock are facing drug trafficking charges after two apartments were searched in the town on Wednesday.
Woodstock Police say both apartments were located in the same home on Broadway Street.
Investigators say the four people were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking, and additional charges are expected.
The searches were part of an ongoing investigation by Woodstock Police and the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety.
No further details were released.