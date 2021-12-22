Grand Falls CAO to retire, new CAO named

Grand Falls Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Peter Michaud, who served in the role for 17 years, is retiring on December 31st.

The town says in a press release that he will remain with the municipality until June 30th to aid in the transition to the new CAO, Éric Gagnon, who starts his duties on January 3rd.

Michaud served Grand Falls for 30 years and participated in several major projects for the municipality.

Mayor Marcel Deschênes says, "Mr. Michaud leaves us with an impressive record in municipal financial management, having always managed to present balanced and deficit-free budgets."

Gagnon has been working in land use planning for the Grand Falls region since 2000, first at the Valley Planning Commission and at the North West Regional Services Commission.

For the past seven years, he has served as Director and Planning Officer for the Grand Falls Land Use Planning Department.

Gagnon worked for the City of Edmundston in 1998 when the new entity merged, as well as with the planning commissions when they were consolidated and transformed into the Regional Services Commission.

The Town of Grand Falls says his experience gained during these two major transition periods will be fundamental in the creation of the new entity with their neighbouring communities in 2022.