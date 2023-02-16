Higher than normal levels of Manganese in water distribution system: Town of Woodstock

The Town of Woodstock says it is experiencing higher than normal levels of Manganese in its water distribution system.

In a Notice to Residents on Wednesday, the town's Public Works Department says it has suffered an equipment failure at the River Wellhouse on the South side of the Meduxnekeag River, and a system backwash cannot be carried out.

The higher than normal levels of Manganese are caused by the saturation of the filters, due to the failure of the filtration system.

The town says replacement parts, which were ordered on February 8th, are expected to arrive at the end of the month, and the necessary repairs should be completed during the first week of March.