Investigation underway into a suspicious fire in Woodstock

Woodstock Police, along with Woodstock Fire officials investigating following a fire early Friday in Woodstock.

On July 8, just after 4am, members of Woodstock Police Force and Woodstock Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire located at 180 Broadway Street.

The residence was unoccupied and no one was injured.

The NB Fire Marshall’s office attended the scene.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information asked to contact Woodstock Police