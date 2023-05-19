John Deere parts stolen from Woodstock business Tuesday night

Woodstock Police are asking for assistance in their investigation after a theft from a business in the community.

In a Facebook post, police say John Deere gas caps, seats, and hoods were stolen from lawnmowers at Green Diamond Equipment in the Woodstock industrial park earlier this week.

Investigators say the theft occurred sometime between 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, and Wednesday at 7:00 a.m.

No information on possible suspects was provided.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).