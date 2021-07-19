Man arrested after disturbance, hit and run in Woodstock Sunday

Woodstock Police say a man was arrested early Sunday morning following a disturbance involving a weapon and a hit and run.

Officers responded around 1:25 a.m. and the driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested after fleeing police.

Police say the civilian involved in the hit and run sustained minor injuries, and no officers were injured, but a police vehicle was damaged.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).