Man charged with drug trafficking in Woodstock

A 33-year old man is facing charges after drugs were seized from a vehicle in Woodstock earlier this month.

Woodstock Police say they searched a vehicle on November 1st and seized methamphetamine pills, crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say 33-year old Timothy David O'Donnell was arrested Tuesday in relation to the investigation.

Police say he appeared in court on Thursday and was charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as assault causing bodily harm in relation to a separate investigation in May.

O'Donnell was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on December 15th.