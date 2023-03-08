Man facing charges after attempted thefts from vehicles in Woodstock

A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to break into vehicles in Woodstock early Tuesday.

Officers responded around 1:35 a.m. to a complaint that an unknown male was attempting theft from vehicles.

Investigators say the man was arrested after a short foot chase, and was found to be in possession of a "large edged weapon", 30 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 15 suspected "ice" methamphetamine pills.

Police say James Morgan Demerchant is charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation.

He appeared in court later on Tuesday, and was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing at a later date.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).