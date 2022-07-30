Modified shotguns seized in Woodstock on Tuesday

Woodstock Police say two modified shotguns were seized and a man was arrested following a traffic stop in the town on Tuesday.

A release states an officer stopped a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Main Street at around 2:37 a.m.

Police say the officer observed a modified shotgun in the backseat as they approached the vehicle, and arrested the driver and lone occupant without incident.

Investigators say a second modified shotgun was found the backseat as the officer attempted to retrieve the first, and both were loaded.

Woodstock Police say the driver is currently charged with a firearms related offence under the criminal code, and additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Woodstock Police at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).