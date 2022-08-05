iHeartRadio
More than 13,000 customers without power in Carleton County Friday morning

More than 13,000 customers in Carleton County were without power for about an hour Friday morning.

In an e-mail to our newsroom, NB Power says service was interrupted at around 9:40 a.m., and was restored to all affected customers by 10:45 a.m.

The utility says the power cut was a result of a "transmission outage", adding the cause is still under investigation.

Customers in the following communities were affected by the outage:

  • Armond
  • Ashland
  • Avondale
  • Bannon
  • Beaconsfield
  • Beardsley
  • Beckim Settlement
  • Bedell 
  • Belleville
  • Bloomfield Carleton Co 
  • Bristol Junction 
  • Brookville 
  • Bubartown
  • Bulls Creek
  • Campbell Settlement
  • Carlisle
  • Carlow
  • Centreville
  • Charleston
  • Clearview
  • Cloverdale
  • Coldstream
  • Connell
  • Debec
  • Deerville
  • Divide
  • Elmwood
  • East Brighton
  • East Coldstream
  • East Newbridge
  • Fielding
  • Flemington
  • Florenceville-Bristol
  • Glassville
  • Good Corner
  • Gordonsville
  • Grafton
  • Greenfield
  • Green Road
  • Gregg Settlement
  • Hartford
  • Hartland
  • Hartley Settlement
  • Hay Settlement
  • Howard Brook
  • Irish Settlement
  • Jacksontown
  • Jacksonville
  • Jackson Falls
  • Juniper
  • Kirkland
  • Knowlesville
  • Lakeville Carleton Co
  • Lansdowne
  • Limestone
  • Lindsay
  • Long Settlement
  • Lower Brighton
  • Lower Knoxford
  • Lower Woodstock
  • Mainstream 
  • Mapledale
  • Maxwell
  • Mckenna
  • Mckenzie Corner
  • Monument
  • Mount Delight
  • Mount Pleasant
  • Napadogan
  • Newbridge
  • Newburg
  • Northampton
  • Oakland
  • Oakville
  • Oak Mountain
  • Peel
  • Pembroke
  • Plymouth
  • Pole Hill
  • Red Bridge
  • Richmond Corner
  • Richmond Settlement
  • Riverbank Carleton Co
  • River De Chute
  • Rockland
  • Rosedale
  • Royalton
  • Simonds
  • Somerville
  • Speerville
  • Stickney
  • St Thomas
  • Summerfield-Carltn
  • Tracey Mills
  • Teeds Mills
  • Union Corner
  • Upper Brighton
  • Upper Knoxford
  • Upper Woodstock
  • Victoria Corner 
  • Wakefield 
  • Waterville Carleton Co 
  • Weston
  • West Florenceville
  • Wicklow
  • Williamstown-Carlt 
  • Wilmot
  • Windsor
  • Woodstock
  • Woodstock First Nation

