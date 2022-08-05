More than 13,000 customers without power in Carleton County Friday morning

More than 13,000 customers in Carleton County were without power for about an hour Friday morning.

In an e-mail to our newsroom, NB Power says service was interrupted at around 9:40 a.m., and was restored to all affected customers by 10:45 a.m.

The utility says the power cut was a result of a "transmission outage", adding the cause is still under investigation.

Customers in the following communities were affected by the outage: