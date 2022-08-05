More than 13,000 customers without power in Carleton County Friday morning
More than 13,000 customers in Carleton County were without power for about an hour Friday morning.
In an e-mail to our newsroom, NB Power says service was interrupted at around 9:40 a.m., and was restored to all affected customers by 10:45 a.m.
The utility says the power cut was a result of a "transmission outage", adding the cause is still under investigation.
Customers in the following communities were affected by the outage:
- Armond
- Ashland
- Avondale
- Bannon
- Beaconsfield
- Beardsley
- Beckim Settlement
- Bedell
- Belleville
- Bloomfield Carleton Co
- Bristol Junction
- Brookville
- Bubartown
- Bulls Creek
- Campbell Settlement
- Carlisle
- Carlow
- Centreville
- Charleston
- Clearview
- Cloverdale
- Coldstream
- Connell
- Debec
- Deerville
- Divide
- Elmwood
- East Brighton
- East Coldstream
- East Newbridge
- Fielding
- Flemington
- Florenceville-Bristol
- Glassville
- Good Corner
- Gordonsville
- Grafton
- Greenfield
- Green Road
- Gregg Settlement
- Hartford
- Hartland
- Hartley Settlement
- Hay Settlement
- Howard Brook
- Irish Settlement
- Jacksontown
- Jacksonville
- Jackson Falls
- Juniper
- Kirkland
- Knowlesville
- Lakeville Carleton Co
- Lansdowne
- Limestone
- Lindsay
- Long Settlement
- Lower Brighton
- Lower Knoxford
- Lower Woodstock
- Mainstream
- Mapledale
- Maxwell
- Mckenna
- Mckenzie Corner
- Monument
- Mount Delight
- Mount Pleasant
- Napadogan
- Newbridge
- Newburg
- Northampton
- Oakland
- Oakville
- Oak Mountain
- Peel
- Pembroke
- Plymouth
- Pole Hill
- Red Bridge
- Richmond Corner
- Richmond Settlement
- Riverbank Carleton Co
- River De Chute
- Rockland
- Rosedale
- Royalton
- Simonds
- Somerville
- Speerville
- Stickney
- St Thomas
- Summerfield-Carltn
- Tracey Mills
- Teeds Mills
- Union Corner
- Upper Brighton
- Upper Knoxford
- Upper Woodstock
- Victoria Corner
- Wakefield
- Waterville Carleton Co
- Weston
- West Florenceville
- Wicklow
- Williamstown-Carlt
- Wilmot
- Windsor
- Woodstock
- Woodstock First Nation