Most New Brunswickers head to the polls Monday
Most of New Brunswick will head to the polls in the 2021 Municipal Elections on Monday.
New Brunswickers can cast their ballots for municipal council, district education council and regional health authority boards at polling stations between 10:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Elections New Brunswick says voters in isolation are encouraged to contact their local returning office to arrange the best way for them to vote, while curbside voting is available for anyone in modified self-isolation.
Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), some voters in the Edmundston-Madawaska region, including Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard, will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th and results for the entire province will be released that night when voting is complete.
New Brunswick law dictates that election results are only released after all eligible voters in the province have voted.
Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates
Canterbury
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Tanya Marie Cloutier
- Glendon J. Luimes
Councillor (4 to be elected)
- Christy Marie Collier
- Elaine B. English
- Michael Thomas Furrow
- Mark A. Grant
- Sandra J. Marston (Incumbent)
- George S. Mott
- Andrea J. Sullivan
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Centreville
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Michael Stewart (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor (3 to be elected)
- Robert Lee (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Garth Dale Seely (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Kathleen M. Simonson (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Florenceville-Bristol
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Laurel Robert Bradstreet
- Karl Edward Curtis (Incumbent)
Councillor, Ward 1 (3 to be elected)
- Stephen F. Belliveau
- Ryan L. Dickinson
- Nancy J. Giggie
- Daniel W. Guest (Incumbent)
- Lacey Kinney-Thomas
- Laurie A. Martel
Councillor, Ward 2 (3 to be elected)
- Dan McCarthy (Incumbent)
- Andrew L. Saunders
- David Allison Trafford (Incumbent)
- Nancy J. Whyte McCauley (Incumbent)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Hartland
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Tracey D. DeMerchant
- Darrin Foster (Incumbent)
Councillor (6 to be elected)
- George Boone
- Greg Crouse (Incumbent)
- Jeff Doherty
- Tasha C. Doherty
- Stewart J. Fairgrieve
- David Winston Gormley
- Nancy Lovely
- Gary Mangum
- Lee A. Patterson
- Daphne Anne Stokoe (Incumbent)
- Michael D. Walton
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Millville
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Beverly H. Forbes (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor (3 to be elected)
- Dean R. Crossen
- Trevor John Gullison (Incumbent)
- Jeffrey Mills (Incumbent)
- Colin Trail (Incumbent)
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Nackawic
Mayor (1 to be elected)
- Ian Kitchen (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Councillor (5 to be elected)
- Gail M. Farnsworth (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Gregory Ryan MacFarlane (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Mike E. Meade (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Robert B. Simpson (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
- Brian E. Toole (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)
Source: Elections New Brunswick