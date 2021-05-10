Most New Brunswickers head to the polls Monday

Most of New Brunswick will head to the polls in the 2021 Municipal Elections on Monday.

New Brunswickers can cast their ballots for municipal council, district education council and regional health authority boards at polling stations between 10:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Elections New Brunswick says voters in isolation are encouraged to contact their local returning office to arrange the best way for them to vote, while curbside voting is available for anyone in modified self-isolation.

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), some voters in the Edmundston-Madawaska region, including Edmundston, Haut-Madawaska, Lac Baker, Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska and Saint-Léonard, will go to the polls on Tuesday May 25th and results for the entire province will be released that night when voting is complete.

New Brunswick law dictates that election results are only released after all eligible voters in the province have voted.

Unofficial List of Municipal Election Candidates

Canterbury

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Tanya Marie Cloutier

Glendon J. Luimes

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Christy Marie Collier

Elaine B. English

Michael Thomas Furrow

Mark A. Grant

Sandra J. Marston (Incumbent)

George S. Mott

Andrea J. Sullivan

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Centreville

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Michael Stewart (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (3 to be elected)

Robert Lee (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Garth Dale Seely (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Kathleen M. Simonson (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Florenceville-Bristol

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Laurel Robert Bradstreet

Karl Edward Curtis (Incumbent)

Councillor, Ward 1 (3 to be elected)

Stephen F. Belliveau

Ryan L. Dickinson

Nancy J. Giggie

Daniel W. Guest (Incumbent)

Lacey Kinney-Thomas

Laurie A. Martel

Councillor, Ward 2 (3 to be elected)

Dan McCarthy (Incumbent)

Andrew L. Saunders

David Allison Trafford (Incumbent)

Nancy J. Whyte McCauley (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Hartland

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Tracey D. DeMerchant

Darrin Foster (Incumbent)

Councillor (6 to be elected)

George Boone

Greg Crouse (Incumbent)

Jeff Doherty

Tasha C. Doherty

Stewart J. Fairgrieve

David Winston Gormley

Nancy Lovely

Gary Mangum

Lee A. Patterson

Daphne Anne Stokoe (Incumbent)

Michael D. Walton

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Millville

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Beverly H. Forbes (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (3 to be elected)

Dean R. Crossen

Trevor John Gullison (Incumbent)

Jeffrey Mills (Incumbent)

Colin Trail (Incumbent)

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Nackawic

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Ian Kitchen (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Gail M. Farnsworth (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Gregory Ryan MacFarlane (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Mike E. Meade (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Robert B. Simpson (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Brian E. Toole (Incumbent)(Acclaimed)

Source: Elections New Brunswick