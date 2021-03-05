Northern Carleton Civic Centre expansion gets $5.5 million

The Government of Canada will provide $5.5 million in infrastructure funding for the expansion of the Northern Carleton Civic Centre.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Federal Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, made the announcement on Friday morning.

The McCain foundation as well as individual McCain family members and town of Florenceville Bristol and the community at large will fund an additional 3.675 million for the project.

The Honourable Margaret Johnson, Minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Carleton-Victoria notes the construction project will add meeting space, a community gym, gymnastics area, indoor walking track and community multipurpose room, along with other gathering and recreation spaces.

Mayor Carl Kurtis expressed that the new facility will make the Florenceville-Bristol area more attractive for new residents and could potentially attract new business to the area.

The expansion is scheduled to be complete by the middle of 2022, with a grand opening slated for either late summer or early fall.