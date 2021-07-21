Oral rabies vaccine to be deployed in Woodstock, Centreville next week

The Town of Woodstock says provincial officials will distribute Oral Rabies Vaccine Bait (ORVB) in Woodstock and Centreville next week.

A release states officials will deliver ORVB by hand to immunize the wild populations of raccoon, skunk and foxes against rabies from Monday July 26th to Thursday July 29th.

The bait is a forest green-coloured blister-pack which is marked with an identifying label.

More information is available by calling the toll-free number on the label, or by visiting the Government of New Brunswick website.