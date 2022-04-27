Over $292,900 cash seized at Woodstock border crossing

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says a 43-year old man was arrested and more than $292,900 in cash was seized at the Woodstock port of entry earlier this month.

A release states the cash was seized on April 4th from a hidden compartment in a vehicle during a secondary exam, and is suspected of being proceeds of crime.

CBSA says a 43-year old man from Hopewell Cape, New Brunswick, was arrested at the border crossing, transferred to the RCMP and later released.

The investigation into the origins of the money is ongoing.