Police continue search for missing Woodstock man

**Updated at 9:13 a.m.**

Woodstock Police are continuing their search for Shea McKay on Tuesday.

In a media release on Monday evening, investigators say they will be in the area of the town bridge, the town train bridge, and along inlets of the of the Saint John River between the Farmers Market and the Woodstock Marina on April 12th as part of the investigation into his disappearance.

The public is asked to refrain from being in or around these areas, the nearby walking trails, or any areas cordoned off by first responders, and to avoid posting photos or videos of the operation on social media.

Members of the Woodstock Police Force, Woodstock Fire Department, the New Brunswick Department of Public Safety and the COJO Diving Team are assisting with the investigation.

22-year old Shea McKay was last seen at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday and was reported missing on Friday.

He is described as standing around 5'11" tall with a slim build and long brown hair that is often worn up.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur lined hood, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Investigators say McKay has familiar ties to the Glassville and Florenceville area, as well as Saint John.

(Submitted/Woodstock Police Force)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shea McKay is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)