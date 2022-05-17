Police identify body pulled from river as that of missing 22-year old

Woodstock Police have positively identified the body pulled from the Saint John (Wolastoq) River on the weekend as that of a missing 22-year old from the community.

Officers responded at 2:36 p.m., Saturday, to a 911 call of a body floating in the river near Bulls Creek.

Police say an autopsy was conducted on Monday and the deceased person was identified as 22-year old Shea McKay.

McKay was last seen on April 7th, and was reported missing to police on April 8th.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected, though no cause of death was released.