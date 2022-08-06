Police investigate attempted break and enter at Woodstock restaurant

Woodstock Police say they are investigating after an attempted break and enter at The River Restaurant.

In a release, police say they responded around 5:29 a.m., July 31st, to the business on Main Street after getting reports an alarm was going off at that location.

Investigators say they found a glass door on the rear deck area had been damaged.

Woodstock Police have released video surveillance footage of the incident, which can be found on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).