Woodstock Police are investigating after a vehicle was 'keyed' in the town on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the owner of the white, older model Jeep, was inside a business on Carleton Street at the time, and the vehicle sustained paint damage down the side.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).