Police investigating break and enters, vehicle theft in Woodstock

Police are investigating two break and enters and a vehicle theft in Woodstock.

Officers responded Saturday morning to a complaint of a break and enter at a residence on Broadway Street (Extension).

Woodstock Police say the break-in happened Friday night, but gave no further details.

In the second incident, officers responded Monday afternoon to a complaint of a vehicle theft from a home on Tait Street and found the residence had been broken into.

Investigators say the vehicle was located and a 42-year old man was arrested.

Police say he was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face criminal charges, and the investigation into both incidents is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).