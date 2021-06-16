Police investigating inappropriate behaviour toward girls in Woodstock

The Woodstock Police Force is investigating two incidents of inappropriate comments and behaviour made toward younger girls in the town over the weekend.

In a social media post Tuesday, police say the incidents occurred in the areas of Connell Park Road and Kirkpatrick Street, and investigators are pursuing a lead in one of them.

Woodstock Police do not believe there is an ongoing public threat, but are encouraging parents and young people to take precaution and communicate their whereabouts to one another at all times.

Anyone who has experienced a similar incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601.