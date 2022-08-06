Police operation closes part of downtown Woodstock Saturday

A police operation closed a section of downtown Woodstock for almost five hours Saturday morning.

In a Facebook post at 5:30 a.m., Woodstock Police said their officers and officers from Fredericton Police were on scene near the library/post office on Main Street.

Investigators said they had the area contained and there was no immediate threat to citizens, but the public was asked to avoid the area.

At around 10:20 a.m., a spokesperson for Woodstock Police confirmed to our newsroom that one person had been arrested and that officers had cleared the area.

No further details were released.