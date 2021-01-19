Poll Shows Mental Health of Canadians has suffered during Covid
A new poll finds that the mental health of Canadians has suffered as the pandemic drags on.
Twenty-one per cent rated their mental health as bad or very bad, up eight points since last April, when the first wave of COVID-19 rolled over Canada.
Thirty-two per cent rated their mental health as excellent or very good, a 10-point drop since April.
The survey was conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies between January 15th to the 18th