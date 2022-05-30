Woodstock Police are advising the public of a possible bear sighting near the Meduxnekeag Consolidated School in Bedell.

A post to the Woodstock Police Force Facebook page on Saturday said the Department of Natural Resources planned to set up a trap on the weekend.

Police say school officials have been notified of the situation.

The public is asked to stay away from the any live traps, as they may hinder efforts to relocate the animal.