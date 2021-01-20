RCMP looking for intormation on a stolen mini truck in Greenfield

The Western Valley Region RCMP asking for the public's help to locate a stolen mini-truck from the Greenfield area.

The mini-truck is described as a white 1995 Daihatsu Hi Jet with a red truck box and off-road tires.

It bears New Brunswick licence plate number CPB 871 ---- and vehicle identification number S11P052106.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime between 10 p.m., on January 16 and 10 a.m., on January 17, 2021, outside a home on Back Greenfield Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or crime stoppers.