RCMP Major Crime Unit investigating the homicide of a woman in Bulls Creek

The New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit is investigating the homicide of a woman in Bulls Creek near Woodstock

On November 14, 2021, at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to a report of a woman who was shot outside a home on Route 165.

35 year old Christine Thibodeau died at the scene as a result of her injuries. A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later released.

Police are continuing their investigation and are interested in speaking to anyone who has information or witnessed the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled to help determine the woman's exact cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact RCMP