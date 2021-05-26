iHeartRadio
Results for the 2021 New Brunswick Municipal Elections

New Brunswick

Results from the 2021 Municipal Elections in New Brunswick on May 10th and May 25th, divided by municipality.

Most of New Brunswick went to the polls on May 10th, but the COVID-19 lockdown in the Edmundston-Madawaska Region forced the postponement of elections there, and the release of results for the rest of the province, until May 25th.

Canterbury

In Canterbury, Tanya Marie Cloutier beat Glendon J. Luimes by 71 votes to be elected Mayor, while incumbents George S. Mott and Sandra Marston were defeated by Mark A. Grant, Andrea J. Sullivan, Christy Marie Collier and Michael Thomas Furrow, who were elected as councillors.

Centreville

The entirety of Centreville Village Council was acclaimed with incumbent Michael Stewart returning as Mayor and incumbents Robert Lee, Garth Dale Seely and Kathleen M. Simonson returning as councillors.

Florenceville-Bristol

Incumbent Karl Edward Curtis returns as Mayor after a narrow victory over Laurel Robert Bradstreet, while incumbent Daniel W. Guest was elected Councillor for Ward 1, along with Nancy J. Giggie and Ryan L. Dickinson.

Incumbents Nancy J. Whyte McCauley and David Allison Trafford return in Ward 2, along with Andrew L. Saunders.

Hartland

Tracey D. DeMerchant ousted incumbent Darrin Foster by 111 to take the Mayor's Office in Hartland, while incumbents Daphne Anne Stokoe and Greg Crouse missed out on re-election to one of 6 Councillor positions.

They went to Stewart J. Fairgrieve, Lee A. Patterson, Michael D. Walton, George Boone, Gary Mangum and Jeff Doherty.

Millville

Beverly H. Forbes was acclaimed re-elected as Mayor of Millville after running unopposed, while incumbents Jeffrey Mills, Colin Trail and Trevor John Gullison were re-elected as Councillors.

Nackawick

In Nackawic, six incumbents are returning to Town Council including Ian Kitchen as Mayor and Gail M. Farnsworth, Gregory Ryan MacFarlane, Mike E. Meade, Robert B. Simpson and Brian E. Toole as councillors.

Woodstock

Woodstock saw Arthur L. Slipp acclaimed as Mayor as he ran uncontested, while incumbents Amy Anderson, Jeff Gordon Bradbury and Randy Leonard were joined by Trina (Jones) Milbury, Mark D. Rogers and Norm Brown as Councillors

Canterbury (*Denotes Incumbent)
253 Eligible Voters
 

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Tanya Marie Cloutier

119

Elected

Glendon J. Luimes

48

 

 

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Christy Marie Collier

116

Elected

Elaine B. English

51

 

Michael Thomas Furrow

107

Elected

Mark A. Grant

134

Elected

Sandra J. Marston*

31

 

George S. Mott

51

 

Andrea J. Sullivan

123

Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Centreville (*Denotes Incumbent)
367 Eligible Voters
 

Councillor (4 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Michael Stewart* 

By Acclamation

Elected

 

Councillor (3 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Robert Lee* 

By Acclamation

Elected

Garth Dale Seely*

By Acclamation

Elected

Kathleen M. Simonson*

By Acclamation

Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Florenceville-Bristol (*Denotes Incumbent)
1,227 Eligible Voters
 

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Laurel Robert Bradstreet

250

 

Karl Edward Curtis*

307

Elected

 

Councillor, Ward 1 (3 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Stephen F. Belliveau

147

 

Ryan L. Dickinson

161

Elected

Nancy J. Giggie

163

Elected

Daniel W. Guest*

188

Elected

Lacey Kinney-Thomas

136

 

Laurie A. Martel

71

 

 

Councillor, Ward 2 (3 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Dan McCarthy*

147

 

Andrew L. Saunders

183

Elected

David Allison Trafford*

158

Elected

Nancy J. Whyte McCauley*

189

Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Hartland (*Denotes Incumbent)
716 Eligible Voters

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Tracey D. DeMerchant

248

Elected

Darrin Foster*

137

 

 

Councillor (6 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

George Boone

220

Elected

Greg Crouse*

104

 

Jeff Doherty

196

Elected

Tasha C. Doherty

187

 

Stewart J. Fairgrieve

304

Elected

David Winston Gormley

95

 

Nancy Lovely

103

 

Gary Mangum

204

Elected

Lee A. Patterson

267

Elected

Daphne Anne Stokoe*

170

 

Michael D. Walton

226

Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Millville (*Denotes Incumbent)
206 Eligible Voters

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Beverly H. Forbes* 

By Acclamation

Elected

 

Councillor (3 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Dean R. Crossen

33

 

Trevor John Gullison*

55

Elected

Jeffrey Mills* 

61

Elected

Colin Trail*

58

Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Nackawic (*Denotes Incumbent)
723 Eligible Voters
 

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Ian Kitchen* 

By Acclamation

Elected

 

Councillor (5 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Gail M. Farnsworth*

By Acclamation

Elected

Gregory Ryan MacFarlane*

By Acclamation

Elected

Mike E. Meade*

By Acclamation

Elected

Robert B. Simpson*

By Acclamation

Elected

Brian E. Toole*

By Acclamation

Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Woodstock (*Denotes Incumbent)
3,669 Eligible Voters

Mayor (1 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Arthur L. Slipp 

By Acclamation

Elected


 

Councillor (6 to be elected)

Candidate

Votes

Elected

Amy Anderson*

824

Elected

Jeff Gordon Bradbury*

617

Elected

Norm Brown

574

Elected

Terrance Craig Campbell

253

 

Emily Anne Clark

487

 

Randy Leonard*

595

Elected

Trina (Jones) Milbury

705

Elected

Ricky A. Nicholson

479

 

Mark D. Rogers

604

Elected

Susan Luanne Smith

300

 

Source: Elections New Brunswick

