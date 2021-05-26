Results for the 2021 New Brunswick Municipal Elections
Results from the 2021 Municipal Elections in New Brunswick on May 10th and May 25th, divided by municipality.
Most of New Brunswick went to the polls on May 10th, but the COVID-19 lockdown in the Edmundston-Madawaska Region forced the postponement of elections there, and the release of results for the rest of the province, until May 25th.
Canterbury
In Canterbury, Tanya Marie Cloutier beat Glendon J. Luimes by 71 votes to be elected Mayor, while incumbents George S. Mott and Sandra Marston were defeated by Mark A. Grant, Andrea J. Sullivan, Christy Marie Collier and Michael Thomas Furrow, who were elected as councillors.
Centreville
The entirety of Centreville Village Council was acclaimed with incumbent Michael Stewart returning as Mayor and incumbents Robert Lee, Garth Dale Seely and Kathleen M. Simonson returning as councillors.
Florenceville-Bristol
Incumbent Karl Edward Curtis returns as Mayor after a narrow victory over Laurel Robert Bradstreet, while incumbent Daniel W. Guest was elected Councillor for Ward 1, along with Nancy J. Giggie and Ryan L. Dickinson.
Incumbents Nancy J. Whyte McCauley and David Allison Trafford return in Ward 2, along with Andrew L. Saunders.
Hartland
Tracey D. DeMerchant ousted incumbent Darrin Foster by 111 to take the Mayor's Office in Hartland, while incumbents Daphne Anne Stokoe and Greg Crouse missed out on re-election to one of 6 Councillor positions.
They went to Stewart J. Fairgrieve, Lee A. Patterson, Michael D. Walton, George Boone, Gary Mangum and Jeff Doherty.
Millville
Beverly H. Forbes was acclaimed re-elected as Mayor of Millville after running unopposed, while incumbents Jeffrey Mills, Colin Trail and Trevor John Gullison were re-elected as Councillors.
Nackawick
In Nackawic, six incumbents are returning to Town Council including Ian Kitchen as Mayor and Gail M. Farnsworth, Gregory Ryan MacFarlane, Mike E. Meade, Robert B. Simpson and Brian E. Toole as councillors.
Woodstock
Woodstock saw Arthur L. Slipp acclaimed as Mayor as he ran uncontested, while incumbents Amy Anderson, Jeff Gordon Bradbury and Randy Leonard were joined by Trina (Jones) Milbury, Mark D. Rogers and Norm Brown as Councillors
Canterbury (*Denotes Incumbent)
253 Eligible Voters
|
Mayor (1 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Tanya Marie Cloutier
|
119
|
Elected
|
Glendon J. Luimes
|
48
|
|
Councillor (4 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Christy Marie Collier
|
116
|
Elected
|
Elaine B. English
|
51
|
|
Michael Thomas Furrow
|
107
|
Elected
|
Mark A. Grant
|
134
|
Elected
|
Sandra J. Marston*
|
31
|
|
George S. Mott
|
51
|
|
Andrea J. Sullivan
|
123
|
Elected
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Centreville (*Denotes Incumbent)
367 Eligible Voters
|
Councillor (4 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Michael Stewart*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
|
Councillor (3 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Robert Lee*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
|
Garth Dale Seely*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
|
Kathleen M. Simonson*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Florenceville-Bristol (*Denotes Incumbent)
1,227 Eligible Voters
|
Mayor (1 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Laurel Robert Bradstreet
|
250
|
|
Karl Edward Curtis*
|
307
|
Elected
|
Councillor, Ward 1 (3 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Stephen F. Belliveau
|
147
|
|
Ryan L. Dickinson
|
161
|
Elected
|
Nancy J. Giggie
|
163
|
Elected
|
Daniel W. Guest*
|
188
|
Elected
|
Lacey Kinney-Thomas
|
136
|
|
Laurie A. Martel
|
71
|
|
Councillor, Ward 2 (3 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Dan McCarthy*
|
147
|
|
Andrew L. Saunders
|
183
|
Elected
|
David Allison Trafford*
|
158
|
Elected
|
Nancy J. Whyte McCauley*
|
189
|
Elected
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Hartland (*Denotes Incumbent)
716 Eligible Voters
|
Mayor (1 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Tracey D. DeMerchant
|
248
|
Elected
|
Darrin Foster*
|
137
|
|
Councillor (6 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
George Boone
|
220
|
Elected
|
Greg Crouse*
|
104
|
|
Jeff Doherty
|
196
|
Elected
|
Tasha C. Doherty
|
187
|
|
Stewart J. Fairgrieve
|
304
|
Elected
|
David Winston Gormley
|
95
|
|
Nancy Lovely
|
103
|
|
Gary Mangum
|
204
|
Elected
|
Lee A. Patterson
|
267
|
Elected
|
Daphne Anne Stokoe*
|
170
|
|
Michael D. Walton
|
226
|
Elected
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Millville (*Denotes Incumbent)
206 Eligible Voters
|
Mayor (1 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Beverly H. Forbes*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
|
Councillor (3 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Dean R. Crossen
|
33
|
|
Trevor John Gullison*
|
55
|
Elected
|
Jeffrey Mills*
|
61
|
Elected
|
Colin Trail*
|
58
|
Elected
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Nackawic (*Denotes Incumbent)
723 Eligible Voters
|
Mayor (1 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Ian Kitchen*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
|
Councillor (5 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Gail M. Farnsworth*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
|
Gregory Ryan MacFarlane*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
|
Mike E. Meade*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
|
Robert B. Simpson*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
|
Brian E. Toole*
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
Source: Elections New Brunswick
Woodstock (*Denotes Incumbent)
3,669 Eligible Voters
|
Mayor (1 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Arthur L. Slipp
|
By Acclamation
|
Elected
|
Councillor (6 to be elected)
|
Candidate
|
Votes
|
Elected
|
Amy Anderson*
|
824
|
Elected
|
Jeff Gordon Bradbury*
|
617
|
Elected
|
Norm Brown
|
574
|
Elected
|
Terrance Craig Campbell
|
253
|
|
Emily Anne Clark
|
487
|
|
Randy Leonard*
|
595
|
Elected
|
Trina (Jones) Milbury
|
705
|
Elected
|
Ricky A. Nicholson
|
479
|
|
Mark D. Rogers
|
604
|
Elected
|
Susan Luanne Smith
|
300
|
Source: Elections New Brunswick