Results for the 2021 New Brunswick Municipal Elections

Results from the 2021 Municipal Elections in New Brunswick on May 10th and May 25th, divided by municipality.

Most of New Brunswick went to the polls on May 10th, but the COVID-19 lockdown in the Edmundston-Madawaska Region forced the postponement of elections there, and the release of results for the rest of the province, until May 25th.

Canterbury

In Canterbury, Tanya Marie Cloutier beat Glendon J. Luimes by 71 votes to be elected Mayor, while incumbents George S. Mott and Sandra Marston were defeated by Mark A. Grant, Andrea J. Sullivan, Christy Marie Collier and Michael Thomas Furrow, who were elected as councillors.

Centreville

The entirety of Centreville Village Council was acclaimed with incumbent Michael Stewart returning as Mayor and incumbents Robert Lee, Garth Dale Seely and Kathleen M. Simonson returning as councillors.

Florenceville-Bristol

Incumbent Karl Edward Curtis returns as Mayor after a narrow victory over Laurel Robert Bradstreet, while incumbent Daniel W. Guest was elected Councillor for Ward 1, along with Nancy J. Giggie and Ryan L. Dickinson.

Incumbents Nancy J. Whyte McCauley and David Allison Trafford return in Ward 2, along with Andrew L. Saunders.

Hartland

Tracey D. DeMerchant ousted incumbent Darrin Foster by 111 to take the Mayor's Office in Hartland, while incumbents Daphne Anne Stokoe and Greg Crouse missed out on re-election to one of 6 Councillor positions.

They went to Stewart J. Fairgrieve, Lee A. Patterson, Michael D. Walton, George Boone, Gary Mangum and Jeff Doherty.

Millville

Beverly H. Forbes was acclaimed re-elected as Mayor of Millville after running unopposed, while incumbents Jeffrey Mills, Colin Trail and Trevor John Gullison were re-elected as Councillors.

Nackawick

In Nackawic, six incumbents are returning to Town Council including Ian Kitchen as Mayor and Gail M. Farnsworth, Gregory Ryan MacFarlane, Mike E. Meade, Robert B. Simpson and Brian E. Toole as councillors.

Woodstock

Woodstock saw Arthur L. Slipp acclaimed as Mayor as he ran uncontested, while incumbents Amy Anderson, Jeff Gordon Bradbury and Randy Leonard were joined by Trina (Jones) Milbury, Mark D. Rogers and Norm Brown as Councillors

Canterbury ( *Denotes Incumbent)

253 Eligible Voters



Mayor (1 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Tanya Marie Cloutier 119 Elected Glendon J. Luimes 48

Councillor (4 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Christy Marie Collier 116 Elected Elaine B. English 51 Michael Thomas Furrow 107 Elected Mark A. Grant 134 Elected Sandra J. Marston* 31 George S. Mott 51 Andrea J. Sullivan 123 Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Centreville ( *Denotes Incumbent)

367 Eligible Voters



Councillor (4 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Michael Stewart* By Acclamation Elected

Councillor (3 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Robert Lee* By Acclamation Elected Garth Dale Seely* By Acclamation Elected Kathleen M. Simonson* By Acclamation Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Florenceville-Bristol ( *Denotes Incumbent)

1,227 Eligible Voters



Mayor (1 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Laurel Robert Bradstreet 250 Karl Edward Curtis* 307 Elected

Councillor, Ward 1 (3 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Stephen F. Belliveau 147 Ryan L. Dickinson 161 Elected Nancy J. Giggie 163 Elected Daniel W. Guest* 188 Elected Lacey Kinney-Thomas 136 Laurie A. Martel 71

Councillor, Ward 2 (3 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Dan McCarthy* 147 Andrew L. Saunders 183 Elected David Allison Trafford* 158 Elected Nancy J. Whyte McCauley* 189 Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Hartland ( *Denotes Incumbent)

716 Eligible Voters

Mayor (1 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Tracey D. DeMerchant 248 Elected Darrin Foster* 137

Councillor (6 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected George Boone 220 Elected Greg Crouse* 104 Jeff Doherty 196 Elected Tasha C. Doherty 187 Stewart J. Fairgrieve 304 Elected David Winston Gormley 95 Nancy Lovely 103 Gary Mangum 204 Elected Lee A. Patterson 267 Elected Daphne Anne Stokoe* 170 Michael D. Walton 226 Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Millville ( *Denotes Incumbent)

206 Eligible Voters

Mayor (1 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Beverly H. Forbes* By Acclamation Elected

Councillor (3 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Dean R. Crossen 33 Trevor John Gullison* 55 Elected Jeffrey Mills* 61 Elected Colin Trail* 58 Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Nackawic ( *Denotes Incumbent)

723 Eligible Voters



Mayor (1 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Ian Kitchen* By Acclamation Elected

Councillor (5 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Gail M. Farnsworth* By Acclamation Elected Gregory Ryan MacFarlane* By Acclamation Elected Mike E. Meade* By Acclamation Elected Robert B. Simpson* By Acclamation Elected Brian E. Toole* By Acclamation Elected

Source: Elections New Brunswick

Woodstock ( *Denotes Incumbent)

3,669 Eligible Voters

Mayor (1 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Arthur L. Slipp By Acclamation Elected





Councillor (6 to be elected) Candidate Votes Elected Amy Anderson* 824 Elected Jeff Gordon Bradbury* 617 Elected Norm Brown 574 Elected Terrance Craig Campbell 253 Emily Anne Clark 487 Randy Leonard* 595 Elected Trina (Jones) Milbury 705 Elected Ricky A. Nicholson 479 Mark D. Rogers 604 Elected Susan Luanne Smith 300

Source: Elections New Brunswick