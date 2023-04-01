Student injured, another arrested after assault near Woodstock High School

Woodstock Police say a student was injured and another was arrested following an assault near Woodstock High School earlier this week.

Officers and IEU/Public Safety members responded around 12:16 p.m., Tuesday, to an aggravated assault with a knife in a parking lot adjacent to the school.

Police say a student was arrested, and another was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no further risk to other students.

Anyone with information on this incident, who may have witnessed the altercation, or who has video/other evidence in this matter, is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 1-506-325-4601.