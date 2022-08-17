Suspect sought in break and enter in Woodstock

Woodstock Police are asking the public for help after a theft from business on Connell Street last week.

Police say a suspect gained entry to the compound storage lot of a business at around 2:30 p.m., AUgust 10th, and stole merchandise that is valued at over $2,000.

Investigators describe the suspect as wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front, a camouflage jacket, a red facial bandana and black sneakers with white bottoms.

Anyone with information on the incident, or anyone able to identify the suspect, is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).