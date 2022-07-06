Three arrested in Woodstock in inter-provincial theft investigation

Three people were arrested in Woodstock Tuesday in connection to a string of thefts in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Woodstock Police say they responded to a report of a suspicious person and theft at a business on Connell Road, and arrested one person at the scene.

Investigators say two other people were arrested later and a rental SUV and cube van from Quebec were seized.

Police say those arrested are believed to be involved in a number of large-scale thefts of tools and electronics from both hardware and drug stores between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Anyone with information about the people or vehicles involved in this investigation is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.