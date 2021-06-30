Town of Woodstock cancels Canada Day activities
The Town of Woodstock has cancelled the official municipal program of events scheduled for Canada Day.
A release issued Tuesday night states Council has decided not to proceed with festivities, including activities in Connell Park, flag raising, cake cutting and kick off to Music in the Park.
The town says, "a day of remembrance and reflection is viewed as one of great importance at this point in time".
Activities organized by private organizations and businesses can still be held.