Town of Woodstock issues Boil Order

The Town of Woodstock has issued a Boil Order for several streets as crews work to fix a broken water main.

On Thursday, the town said affected residents should bring any water used for making food and beverages, washing fruit or vegetables, or for brushing teeth, to a boil for at least one minute before use.

It is safe for people to take showers, bathe, use swimming pools and to wash dishes, either by hand or in a dishwasher.

Officials also advised that some residents in the affected areas may be temporarily without water, and should turn off their hot water tank to protect the elements.

The Boil Order is in effect for:

- All residents of St. Gertrude Street, Park Street, Queen Street South, Centre Street, Cemetary Street, Mountain Street and Division Street

- Broadway Street - odd house numbers from #113 to #149

- Broadway Street - even house numbers from #108 to #152

- Union Street - from #105 to #140

- Prince William Street - from #116 to #119