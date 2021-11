The Town of Woodstock would like to inform the public of an interruption in traffic flow on Friday, November 5th, 2021 due to maintenance on over-head power lines.

A portion of Elm Street (from Green Street to Main Street) and a portion of Grover Street (from Elm Street to St. John Street) will be closed to traffic.

Public Works employees will be on-site to flag and direct traffic, and expect this interruption to last all day.