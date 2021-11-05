iHeartRadio
Unemployment down to 9.1% in New Brunswick, 6.7% nationally in October

Statistics Canada office

Unemployment in New Brunswick was down two-tenths of a per cent to sit at 9.1 per cent in October.

Statistics Canada says the provincial economy added 4,600 net full-time jobs, which was offset by a net loss of 1,500 part-time positions and a net increase of 2,300 in the labour force.

Nationally, employment held steady in October with a net gain of 31,000 jobs that pushed the unemployment rate down by two-tenths of a percent to 6.7 per cent.

Employment increases in industries including retail and trade were offset by declines in other areas, including in accommodation and food services.

