Fire destroyed part of the closed Cozy Cabins Motel in Woodstock overnight.

Chief Harold McClellan tells our newsroom crews responded to a report of a fire in the basement of the reception building around 8:20 p.m. and found the basement fully engaged and the fire rapidly spreading to the rest of the building upon arrival.

He says firefighters fought the blaze inside for as long as possible, but the spread of the fire to the second floor and a lack of direct fire hydrant access forced crews to pull back.

In consultation with the Fire Marshal, a decision was made to bring the building down using an excavator.

McClellan added crews remained on scene until around 3 a.m. Saturday and will be returning later in the day to watch for hotspots and to mitigate the risk to adjacent structures.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the motel’s cabins and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)