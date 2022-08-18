Utility trailer stolen from Woodstock job site

Woodstock Police are asking the public for their assistance following the theft of a utility trailer on Tuesday.

Police say the black, 18-foot Stealth enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a job site on Charles Street early in the morning.

Investigators say the trailer has damage to the front from a previous incident, and has yellow Nova Scotia trailer license plate T492300 attached.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).