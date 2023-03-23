Weapons, suspected illegal drugs seized in Woodstock last week

Woodstock Police say weapons, ammunition and what are believed to be illegal drugs were seized following a traffic stop in the community last week.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop at around 9:40 a.m., March 14th, and seized the vehicle.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant on the vehicle on March 16th, and found a pellet pistol that resembled a handgun, pellets, and shotgun and handgun ammunition.

A prohibited switchblade, a machete, and a baggie of white powder believed to be illegal drugs were also seized in the search.

Woodstock Police are asking anyone with information on the sale and distribution of illegal firearms, drugs, and weapons in the community to call 506-325-4601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).