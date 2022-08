Woodstock Police are investigating after a set of wheels were stolen in the community on Wednesday morning.

Police were notified at around 11:30 a.m. that an ATV towing a trailer entered a business property on Connell Street shortly after 3 a.m. and stole a set of wheels from a parked vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Woodstock Police Force at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).