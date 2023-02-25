Woodstock area man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Woodstock Police say a man with ties to the Woodstock area is wanted in Edmonton on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say 32-year old Thomas Joseph Travis (T.J.) Ferguson is unlawfully at large.

He is described as standing 5'7" tall and weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

Investigators say Ferguson, who has a history of violence and weapons offences, could return to the Woodstock area, and should not be approached if seen.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas Ferguson is asked to contact Woodstock Police at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).