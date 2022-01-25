Woodstock court relocated to accommodate physical distancing

The Court of Queen's Bench in Woodstock has been temporarily relocated to accommodate physical distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Department of Justice says in-person appearances are being held at 307 Connell Road, Unit 1, as it allows for more physical distancing than the Woodstock courthouse, and can safely accommodate court participants whose vaccination status is unknown.

Government says most matters of the Court of Queen's Bench can be accommodated at the temporary location, with the exception of jury trails.

The Woodstock courthouse will continue to receive documents for filing.