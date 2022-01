Fire crews from Woodstock and Debec on the scene of a structure fire early this morning in Bedell.

Fire Chief Harold McLellan tells our newsroom crews were called out just before 3:30am to the back area of the former Southern Carleton Elementary School on the Old Houlton Road.

McLellan says the fire was contained by 7:30 this morning.

No injurires were reported, the fire is now under investigation.