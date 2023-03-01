Woodstock Police ask public for help with fire investigation

Woodstock Police are asking the public for help as they continue to investigate a fire in the community last year.

Officers responded around 2 a.m., December 2nd, to a fire at a residence on Charlotte Street.

Investigators say they believe the fire was intentionally set while the home was occupied.

Police say they have followed up on several leads and are now reaching out to the public for any information on the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock Police at 506-325-4601, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).