Woodstock Police investigate break and enter Sunday on Heller Road

The Woodstock Police Force investigating a break and enter at Green Diamond John Deere located on the Heller Road, Woodstock, NB.

Police say in a social media release the incident occurred during the early morning hours of June 5th, 2022.

The culprit(s) stole a diesel side by side model 865 from a gated and locked compound. The total loss is in excess of $30 000.

If you have information about this break, enter, and theft, please contact the Woodstock Police Force at (506) 325-4601 or call Crime Stoppers